15-kg ovarian tumour removed in first-of-its-kind surgery at Meghalaya's Williamnagar Civil Hospital

A medical team at Williamnagar Civil Hospital in Meghalaya has successfully removed a 15-kg ovarian tumour from a 45-year-old woman in what Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described as a "first-of-its-kind" surgery at the hospital.

Sangma congratulated the doctors and medical team in a post on X on Monday, September 14, praising their expertise and dedication.

"A remarkable milestone at Williamnagar Civil Hosp. A 15-kg ovarian tumour was successfully removed from a 45 yr old patient despite a pre-existing cardiac condition," Sangma said.

He said the surgery was performed under epidural anaesthesia and described the achievement as a reflection of the expertise, teamwork and dedication of the hospital's medical team.

The chief minister said the successful procedure showcased the quality of healthcare being provided at the Williamnagar Civil Hospital.

The surgery is notable as the patient had a pre-existing cardiac condition, which added to the medical complexity of the procedure.