Meghalaya police apprehended 17 Bangladeshi nationals in the West Garo Hills district, heightening concerns about illegal border crossings in the region.

The arrest took place as the group was reportedly traveling from Hallidayganj to Phulbari. Law enforcement authorities intercepted them during routine checks, underscoring their commitment to curbing cross-border activities.

This incident comes just two days after a similar operation in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district, where 12 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Hatsingimari. The continued vigilance by both state forces highlights the ongoing efforts to tackle illegal migration along the India-Bangladesh border.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to monitor and address such breaches, focusing on enhanced border security to ensure territorial integrity.

Also read: Assam police detain 12 Bangladeshi infiltrators in South Salmara Mankachar with fake Aadhar cards