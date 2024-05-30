In an announcement on the microblogging platform X, the Chief Minister's Office of Meghalaya extended congratulations to 206 candidates, including five women, for their successful clearance of the Common Entrance Exams (CEE) for the Agniveer (Army) Recruitment.

The Agniveer Recruitment, part of the Agnipath Scheme, was approved by the Government of India on June 14, 2022, and implemented nationally in September of the same year. Designed as a tour of duty-style initiative, the scheme aims to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the armed forces for a four-year period. Those recruited under this scheme will bear the title of "Agniveers," symbolizing their role as Fire-Warriors in the nation's defense.