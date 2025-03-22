Following a tragic food poisoning incident at a residential school at Karnataka's Mandya, 22 students from Meghalaya were discharged from the hospital, bringing relief to their families.

The incident occurred at Gokula Vidyasamsthe School, where food poisoning claimed the lives of 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein from Sohparu, West Khasi Hills, and Class VII student Khrehlang Khongtani. Several other students from Meghalaya were hospitalised, some in critical condition.

Following the discharge of the remaining 22 students, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed relief on his official X handle.

"Relieved and happy to see all 22 students discharged from the hospital in Mandya, Karnataka. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the district administration and the government of Karnataka for their support during this difficult time," Sangma stated.

Relieved and happy to see all 22 students discharged from the hospital at Mandya, Karnataka.



Would like to thank the district administration and government of Karnataka for their support. — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 22, 2025

In response to the tragedy, the authorities had taken swift action, shutting down the institution and arresting key figures involved. The owner of the school and the hostel warden were among three individuals detained in connection with the incident.

The Meghalaya government has been actively involved in assisting the affected families. Commissioner and Secretary (Home) Cyril Diengdoh, along with other officials, traveled to Karnataka to support the families of the victims and collaborate with local authorities to ensure proper investigations and assistance.