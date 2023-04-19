The United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA and Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on April 19 reminded that the UDP has prioritised the change of the Reservation Policy in the party’s manifesto.

“Only 11 out of 36 constituencies in the Khasi-Jaiñtia sector voted for the UDP, so when you seek the people’s mandate and you got 11 out of 36 it means that the majority of the constituency is not interested in any change of the reservation policy”, said the UDP MLA.

As the spokesperson of the MDA-II government, Paul said that the government will lead ỉn discussion of the matter. He informed that the meeting will be held this week. The matter will first be discussed in the cabinet and secondly, an all-party meeting will be called.

“In these different platforms, we will get an exchange of views and the best of views will come forward”, said Lyngdoh.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the reservation policy is a blunder as there are many errors and resolving it in five days or five weeks or even five months is next to impossible.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lyngdoh said to resolve the issue one needs to look at things objectively and the government service has reached the point of saturation.

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“It is a fact that a blunder has been committed 50 years ago, so how to resolve that is more difficult because it is an issue that has been festering for half a century. So, the solution will not come in five days, a blunder that has been perpetuated for 50 years, cannot be resolved in 5 days or 5 weeks or even 5 months, but let it be resolved bit by bit”, said Lyngdoh.