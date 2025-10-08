2,500 vehicle owners fined for traffic violations in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi

The Ri Bhoi District Police have penalised 2,500 vehicle owners for various traffic violations, collecting fines totaling Rs 8 lakh, officials said on Wednesday, October 8.

The offences included not wearing helmets or seat belts, driving without valid documents, using incorrect lanes, overspeeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and illegal vehicle modifications.

The traffic enforcement drive began at 7 pm on Tuesday and continued until Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the drive was initiated following a recent surge in road accidents in the district. Residents have been urged to follow traffic rules strictly.

The police also requested that any photo or video evidence of violations be shared via WhatsApp at 6909300160 for necessary action.



Also Read: Meghalaya’s voter base grows by nearly 10 lakh in two decades: CEO Dr BDR Tiwari