28 foreign nationals remain in Meghalaya jails after completing sentences, govt tells HC

As many as 28 foreign nationals remain lodged in Meghalaya jails despite completing their sentences, the state government informed the Meghalaya High Court during a hearing on September 11.

The government also told the court that it would identify suitable detention or holding centres within a week to accommodate the foreign nationals until arrangements are made for their repatriation.

Additional Advocate General K Khan made the submission before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh in a case concerning the detention of foreign nationals in the state.

Khan said the state government would file an affidavit detailing the steps to be taken after the detention or holding centres are identified.

The submission came after senior officials appeared before the court in compliance with its September 9 order. Those present included Commissioner and Secretary, Home (Political) Department, Rosetta Mary Kurbah; Commissioner and Secretary, Home (Prisons), Ryntihlang Rapthap; Inspector General of Prisons Zenith Sangma; and SP-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer Vivek Syiem.

The officials assured the court that steps would be taken to facilitate the repatriation of the foreign nationals in coordination with the respective embassies.

The AAG also submitted a list of foreign nationals who have remained in custody beyond the completion of their sentences. The court took the list on record.

The bench directed the authorities, including the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, to assist the inmates in completing the formalities required for their return to their respective countries.

The court further directed that assistance be provided to foreign nationals seeking necessary documentation and completing Foreigners Registration-related formalities, including in cases where they have married Indian citizens and have children.

The court will hear the matter next on September 17.