Thirty individuals and their families from Meghalaya will join over 6,000 special guests from across India at the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15. The diverse group includes women, youth, and representatives from NITI Aayog and Panchayat Raj.

The event, themed "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), has stirred excitement among the invitees, many of whom are first-time visitors to the national capital.

Brotibon Mukhim, an ASHA worker, expressed her gratitude: "I am deeply grateful to the Government for selecting me. My message is simple: Be diligent in the work that you do, be resolute and patient, and respect the work you do."

For Laaibynta Mylliem, a fifth-grader from JS Memorial LP School in Laitlyngkot, the invitation marks her first trip outside Meghalaya. "I am deeply honoured and excited to attend the Independence Day celebration. I look forward to participating and may this day remind us of the love, happiness, and peace we must share with everyone to build a better India. Jai Hind," she said.

Sanky Syih, an Assistant Teacher at Khliehriat Higher Secondary School, thanked the Prerana Utsav programme for the opportunity. "It is a privilege for me and the students to be part of such a meaningful experience. I am honoured and excited to participate in this significant event," Syih stated.

Merilyn Nongrum, Secretary of Seng Iakyntiewlang SHG from Umling C&RD Block, sees the event as a chance to gain knowledge for her community. "Freedom is the ability to think freely, do whatever one wants, and have the hope to progress in life independently," she said, adding, "My presence gives hope and paves the way for the women in the village to gain knowledge, as most of them do not know how to read or write."

Rikimbath S Marak, a student from St Francis De Sales Higher Secondary School in South Garo Hills, expressed his patriotic fervour: "I feel very fortunate to have been selected as a special guest from Meghalaya. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I hope to participate with full patriotism. Jai Hind."