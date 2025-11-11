305 young people receive Governor's Award at Meghalaya Scouts and Guides Diamond Jubilee

A total of 305 scouts and guides from across Meghalaya received the state's highest youth award at a ceremony marking the organisation's 60th anniversary.

Governor CH Vijayashankar presented the Rajya Puraskar certificates to 80 scouts and 225 guides from various schools at Raj Bhavan on November 11. The Governor's Award recognises outstanding dedication and achievement in scouting and guiding activities.

Two guides from Ri Bhoi District also received the Rashtrapati Award, the highest national honour in the movement, during the Foundation Day celebrations.

Addressing the recipients, Vijayashankar emphasised the scouts and guides movement's role in environmental conservation. He urged young people to champion tree planting and protect green spaces as crucial steps towards sustainability.

The Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, established in 1965, has been training young people in life skills, leadership and community service for six decades. The Governor pledged continued support from Raj Bhavan for scouting and guiding programmes throughout the state.

The Diamond Jubilee celebration brought together award recipients, their families, scout leaders and education officials on the Raj Bhavan lawns.