31 dead, 10 injured in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine blast; NGT steps in

Thirty-one people have died, and ten others were injured following a dynamite explosion at a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, authorities confirmed on February 11.

The blast occurred on February 5 at a mine in the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area. The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in a press release issued from Shillong at 10 am on February 11, placed the death toll at 31 and said 10 workers sustained injuries in the incident.

The explosion is reported to have taken place around 11 am and is suspected to have been triggered by dynamite. Initial reports indicated that several miners were trapped underground after the blast.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports describing the mine as an allegedly illegal rat-hole operation. The Tribunal registered an original application based on a news report published on February 6, 2026, highlighting the scale of the tragedy and potential violations of environmental regulations.

A Bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel observed that the incident appeared, prima facie, to involve non-compliance with earlier orders of the Tribunal. Rat-hole mining had previously been banned, raising concerns over the continuation of such operations despite restrictions.

The NGT noted that the case raised substantial questions relating to environmental norms and enforcement of statutory provisions. It pointed to possible breaches of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Indian Forest Act and the Environment (Protection) Act. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment recognising its authority to initiate proceedings suo motu, the Tribunal formally registered the matter.

Several authorities have been named as respondents, including the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Shillong, and the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district.

Notices have been issued directing the respondents to file their replies in the form of affidavits at least one week before the next hearing. The case is scheduled to be heard on May 19.