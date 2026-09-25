31 Meghalaya schools selected for pilot digital learning programme

Thirty-one government and government-aided schools in East Khasi Hills have been selected for a pilot programme to introduce digital and interactive learning in Mathematics and Science for students from Classes 6 to 12.

The initiative has been launched by the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) in collaboration with the CK-12 Foundation and the Education Department of the Meghalaya government.

As part of the programme, 47 teachers and four school principals from the district have been trained in digital learning practices and the use of the CK-12 Learning Platform.

The pilot will cover both rural and urban schools and will assess how digital and blended learning can be integrated into regular classroom teaching.

The CK-12 platform provides interactive and adaptive resources in Mathematics and Science, along with Flexi, an AI-powered tutor that offers students step-by-step guidance and personalised support.

MPOWER will support the participating schools with ICT infrastructure, including devices and connectivity. It will also monitor and evaluate the programme and review its implementation and outcomes.

The initiative aims to help students strengthen their understanding of key concepts and engage more actively with classroom learning, while helping teachers use digital resources and learning data to provide targeted support.