31st State Karate Championship kicks off with record participation in Shillong

A record number of young athletes are showcasing their skills at the 31st State Karate Championship 2025, which began on October 23 at the JN Indoor Stadium in Polo, Shillong. The three-day event has drawn 512 participants from eight districts, marking a significant rise from last year’s 456 competitors.

The championship is organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. AMKA President Hunlang Lytan described the growing participation as a sign of the sport’s expanding reach across the state.

During the opening ceremony, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of AMKA founder Stephan Leong, whose death anniversary coincides with the start of the tournament. Leong, who passed away on October 23, 2011, is remembered as a pivotal figure in the development of karate in Meghalaya and the wider North East.

Commissioner and Secretary Matsiewdor War Nongbri, IAS, served as the chief guest, while Meghalaya State Olympic Association Joint Secretary Pynbianglang Laloo attended as the guest of honour.

War Nongbri, a former archer and experienced sports administrator, commended AMKA for sustaining the championship for over three decades. “Karate has put down deep roots in our state. Many associations have yet to host a single state-level event, but AMKA has done it successfully 31 times,” she noted.

Addressing the young karatekas, she stressed the importance of balancing training with education and personal well-being, drawing from her own sporting experience.

Competitors are taking part in both kumite (sparring) and kata (demonstration) categories, divided by age and weight. The event continues to serve as a platform for emerging talent, with several participants already representing Meghalaya in regional and national tournaments.