An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude struck West Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya on June 10, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 2:23 AM local time.

The NCS reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.60 N and Longitude 91.31 E, with a depth of 5 kilometres. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the agency stated, "EQ of M: 3.3, on: 10/06/2024 02:23:04 IST, Lat: 25.60 N, Long: 91.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya."

This is the latest in a series of minor earthquakes that have jolted the region in recent months. Earlier on May 14, an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya. The NCS had reported the details, stating, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 14/05/2024 07:49:07 IST, Lat: 25.17 N, Long: 92.13 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya."