340 boys vie for places at Meghalaya FA’s new football academy

A total of 340 young boys turned up in Shillong for the first selection trials of the newly launched Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) Academy, marking a significant step in the state’s grassroots football push.

The trials were open to players born between 2013 and 2016 and were conducted under the supervision of senior MFA officials along with experienced youth coaches. The sessions focused on assessing basic technical ability, game awareness and physical coordination at an early age.

After the initial round, 70 boys were shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process.

The Shillong-based academy was announced last month and is part of the MFA’s broader plan to strengthen long-term football development in Meghalaya.

According to the association, the academy aims to provide structured training and a clear development pathway for young players, linking grassroots talent to opportunities at the state and national levels.