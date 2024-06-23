364 children in Meghalaya are infected with HIV, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights informed after conducting a meeting with 16 departments of the state government on June 22, to address the issues affecting children.

Speaking with reporters, Kanoongo said that that situation is alarming, further directing the concerned department to ascertain whether the children affected with HIV could be given a sponsorship under section 45 of Juvenile Justice Act. Through the sponsorship, the affected children could be able to receive financial assistance from the government.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that the state also has more than 8,000 adults infected with HIV. Regarding the matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed that the department must examine the families and children in order to ensure that they also receive monetary assistance.

Furthermore, the Commission has urged that a survey be held on 4000 children with disabilities to identify the necessary details regarding financial aid, certificates, among others. The commission also stated that it will conduct awareness programmes across the state to ensure that people learn about child protection rights, teenage pregnancies, POCSO act, according to media reports.