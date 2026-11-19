East Garo Hills police have seized 380 rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun (MMG) ammunition concealed inside a mustard oil container in Rapdikgre village under Williamnagar Police Station, Meghalaya.

According to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police Swapnil V Pawar, police received credible information on November 18 about a large quantity of ammunition allegedly concealed by unidentified persons in a forested area of Rapdikgre village.

Acting on the information, police launched a search operation in the suspected area and recovered 380 live rounds of suspected MMG ammunition packed inside a five-litre mustard oil jerrycan.

Following the seizure, Williamnagar Police Station Case No. 40/2026 was registered under Sections 25(1A) and 25(1B) of the Arms Act.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances under which the ammunition was concealed in the area and identify those responsible for its possession and storage.

Police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and share credible information about the illegal possession or concealment of ammunition and other suspicious activities with the nearest police station.

The Superintendent of Police emphasised that public cooperation was essential to prevent the misuse of illegal ammunition and maintain peace, security and public safety in the district.