4 suspected Bangladeshis held in Meghalaya for brutally attacking man in South West Khasi hills

A joint operation involving local residents, the Border Security Force (BSF), and Meghalaya Police has led to the arrest of four armed miscreants believed to be linked to cross-border criminal activities. The operation was launched after a 21-year-old youth was brutally assaulted and abducted in Rongdangai village, South West Khasi Hills, shortly after midnight on August 7.

The victim, identified as Balsrang A. Marak, son of Habit Sangma, was asleep inside a shop when a group of 8–9 unidentified armed men stormed in around 1 a.m., pointed a pistol at his head, and demanded the shop owner’s contact details. He was handcuffed and forcibly taken towards New Rongdangai village.

During the ordeal, the attackers allegedly discussed killing him by slitting his throat. Marak managed to free himself from the gamcha binding his hands and sought refuge in a nearby home, locking the door behind him. The gang fired shots at the house before breaking in, assaulting him, and eventually instructing the family to arrange medical care.

Acting on a tip-off from a local resident at around 2:15 p.m. on August 9, Nonghyllam Police, assisted by BSF personnel and villagers, traced the suspects near Khunjoy. The gang attempted to flee into the forest despite warning shots, but four were apprehended.

Recovered items from the suspects included a Bangladesh Police identity card, Indian currency, and Bangladeshi taka. Preliminary investigations suggest they may be Bangladeshi nationals involved in transnational crimes. Some members of the group remain at large, prompting intensified patrolling and a deeper probe into their network.

Disturbing visuals have surfaced showing the captured suspects stripped, with one appearing severely injured and covered in blood. Authorities are now working to determine the full extent of the gang’s operations and its cross-border connections.