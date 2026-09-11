4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, no damage reported

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on the afternoon of September 11, with tremors recorded in the region at around 4:03 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said in its latest update. The epicentre was located at 25.960 degrees north latitude and 90.305 degrees east longitude in West Garo Hills.

The seismic activity was recorded at 4:03:46 pm on September 11, the NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the tremor.

The NCS, which monitors seismic activity across the country, is expected to provide further details on the earthquake and its impact, if any.