Over 500 trees were planted in Wangala A'dam, Garo Heritage Village, Meghalaya. This initiative was spearheaded by the A'chik A'song Environment Enthusiast Society in collaboration with the District Social Forestry and the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee. The planting took place on Saturday and was part of a broader effort to preserve the local ecosystem and cultural heritage of the region.

Rikman Ronald Sangma, Chairman of the Wangala Festival, highlighted the critical need for such initiatives.

"Today, trees and plants are disappearing everywhere in the world, and we are also witnessing a shortage of water. We don't know what challenges future generations will have to face. Perhaps they may even have to face more severe consequences," he noted, underscoring the urgency of environmental action.

The tree planting event aims to secure a healthy environment for future generations by addressing the pressing issues of deforestation and water scarcity. This community-driven effort reflects a growing awareness of environmental responsibilities and the desire to sustain the natural beauty and resources of the Garo Hills for years to come.