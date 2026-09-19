51,000 youth receive appointment letters at 20th Rozgar Mela; 127 from Northeast

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita on September 19 distributed appointment letters to newly recruited candidates at the 20th Rozgar Mela held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Around 127 youths from across the Northeast received appointment letters for various posts under different departments of the Central Government.

Addressing the programme, Margherita said he was happy to be part of the Rozgar Mela and noted that around 51,000 young people across the country received appointment letters during the 20th edition of the initiative.

The Rozgar Mela was organised simultaneously at 45 locations across the country, with the Shillong programme hosted by the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the newly appointed candidates virtually and congratulated them on their appointments. He urged the recruits to work hard and contribute to the development of the country.

Margherita said the Rozgar Mela initiative has so far resulted in the distribution of appointment letters to around 12.75 lakh youth across the country.

He said the initiative, launched under Prime Minister Modi's vision, has created employment opportunities for young people from different parts of India.

Welcoming the new recruits, the Union minister said their entry into government service marked the beginning of their professional careers and called upon them to work with dedication and contribute to the country's economic development.

He also urged the newly appointed candidates to play their part in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.