59-year-old Meghalaya man to sit for Class 10 exam 37 years after dropping out

Nearly four decades after leaving school, 59-year-old Sylvester Shadap of Meghalaya is preparing to return to the examination hall, hoping to complete his Class 10 education and encourage others who were forced to discontinue their studies.

Shadap, a resident of Thadrang Umngem village in Ri Bhoi district, left school in 1989. He is now the oldest among 9,767 former school dropouts registered as private candidates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination under Meghalaya's Second Chance Learning Programme, officials said.

The programme allows people who discontinued their education to resume their studies and appear for the Class 10 examination, with no upper age limit.

"Returning for the SSLC examination is about setting an example. I want to encourage the children of this generation, my own family, and those who had dropped out of school," Shadap said.

He said financial difficulties and family responsibilities forced him to leave school.

"Supporting my family was more important than school at that time. Years passed, but I always felt I had left something unfinished. I never imagined I would get another opportunity to complete my Class 10 at the age of 59," he told PTI.

The Second Chance Learning Programme is a joint initiative of the Meghalaya government, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) and Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER).

The SSLC examination for the private candidates is scheduled for December. The programme has established 171 notified learning and assessment centres across Meghalaya.

Macdonald Marabaniang, director of the Shillong Regional Office of MBOSE, said the response to the private SSLC showed that many people who had left school still wanted an opportunity to complete their education.

"We hope these learners will use this opportunity to continue their education," he said.

Ri Bhoi has 690 registered candidates, Marabaniang said.

The private SSLC is intended for learners who discontinued their education because of financial constraints, family responsibilities, migration, early marriage, geographical barriers or other circumstances, he said.

For Shadap, returning to education after 37 years has also meant adapting to a vastly different curriculum.

"Adapting to the changes in the curriculum has definitely been a challenge. But I am determined to work hard for the exam and succeed," he said.

Officials said the programme is not limited to helping candidates clear the SSLC examination. Learners can also be connected with higher secondary education, vocational courses and skills training.

The initiative is also in line with the National Education Policy's focus on flexible learning, inclusion, re-entry into education and lifelong learning, officials said.

For Shadap, however, the December examination represents something more personal — a chance to finish the education he had to leave behind nearly four decades ago.