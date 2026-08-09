65 master trainers to train 1,729 Meghalaya teachers in mental health, life skills

Sixty-five master trainers from seven districts of Meghalaya have been trained to take lessons on mental health, life skills, financial literacy and sexual and reproductive health to 1,729 teachers in government and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan schools.

The trainers completed a six-day programme held from August 3 to 8 at the Meghalaya Teacher Training Academy (MTTA) in Malki, Shillong, under the second year of the MPOWER Training of Master Trainers Programme.

The participants came from East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills. They will now lead the next phase of teacher training in their respective districts.

The programme focused on building both subject knowledge and practical training skills. Participants underwent mock facilitation sessions, classroom simulations, peer-learning exercises and practical demonstrations during the six-day programme.

The four thematic areas are aimed at helping teachers address aspects of adolescent development beyond conventional classroom learning, including emotional well-being, responsible decision-making, healthy relationships and financial awareness. The training also introduced learner-centred and inclusive teaching practices.

The programme was supported by MTTA, while technical sessions were conducted by Magic Bus India Foundation and WorldBeing India.

The final day included a post-training assessment and the preparation of district-level plans for rolling out the next phase of teacher training.

David M. Nongrum, Associate Professor, DERT and Additional Director of MTTA, said the training would help strengthen teacher capacity across the state.

“By equipping our Master Trainers with practical facilitation skills” and a deeper understanding of the four areas, the programme is expected to support “more inclusive and learner-centred classrooms”, he said.

Caraline Y. Kharmalki, Assistant Professor, DERT and Nodal Officer, MPOWER, said the commitment shown by the trainers during the programme was encouraging.

She said the training would help teachers create “a safe, supportive, inclusive and engaging learning environment” for students.