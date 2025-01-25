The 6th edition of the Meghalaya Games came to an exhilarating end today at the Kiang Nangbah Football Stadium in Jowai, marking the culmination of a week-long celebration of athleticism, sportsmanship, and cultural unity. The event, which saw over 3500 athletes competing across 29 sports disciplines, brought together talent from every corner of the state.

Mehalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar graced the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest, with other prominent figures such as Wailadmiki Shylla, MLA of Jowai; John F. Kharshiing, Working President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA); and B.S. Sohliya, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills District, in attendance. The grand event marked a historic week for Meghalaya, with record participation and the highest number of sports disciplines ever featured.

East Khasi Hills emerged as the Champion of Champions with an impressive tally of 149 gold, 105 silver, and 127 bronze medals, totaling 381 medals. West Jaintia Hills (WJH) claimed the first runner-up spot with 108 medals, followed by Ri-Bhoi in second runner-up position with 104 medals.

This year’s games were remarkable for several "firsts" in the history of the state event. A total of 3500 athletes competed—an unprecedented number—making this edition the largest to date. Additionally, the games saw the highest number of sports disciplines (29 events, including four demonstration sports) ever featured in the history of the Meghalaya Games.

For the first time, seven para-athletes competed, showcasing their determination and skill, adding a new dimension to the games. John F. Kharshiing, President of MSOA, emphasized the significance of this participation, noting that 95% of athletes from Garo Hills experienced West Jaintia Hills for the first time during this edition.

The ceremony was marked by the performance of the state anthem, followed by the appearance of ‘U Kiang,’ the Clouded Leopard mascot, which energized the crowd and contributed to the celebratory atmosphere. The theme song “Niom Beit Naphang” was a constant throughout the event, echoing the spirit of the games.

The closing ceremony not only highlighted athletic achievement but also celebrated the unique stories of athletes. Among the inspiring tales were that of An’ding Oka, who participated in the traditional games; Banshanlang Khyllait, a cycling enthusiast from a family of cyclists; and Sanfida Nongrum, an under-17 football player with dreams of representing the nation. Additionally, Shri Wallambok Lyngdoh, Head Coach of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association, was celebrated for his leadership in training young talent and representing the state in various competitions.

Wailadmiki Shylla, MLA of Jowai, expressed his satisfaction with the event’s success, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the state’s leadership and sports associations. He also reflected on the substantial progress made under the MDA government, which has focused on improving funding and infrastructure for sports. Plans to construct the Mawkhanu football stadium, poised to become India’s largest, are expected to further elevate Meghalaya as the nation's soccer capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Sports Minister Shakliar K. Warjri for their continued support to the sporting community. He noted the department’s growth, both in budget and infrastructure, and reiterated that the state is now "fit to host the National Games."

John F. Kharshiing reflected on the significant progress of the Meghalaya Games, noting that they had grown from featuring 14 sports disciplines in 2020 to 29 disciplines this year, including the introduction of para sports. He also emphasized the rewards awaiting medal winners, who are now eligible for sports scholarships and cash prizes.