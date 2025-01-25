Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, on the final day of the swimming competition at the 6th Meghalaya Games on January 24, made an unforgettable mark, splashing its way into the record books with a stellar performance.

With a remarkable total of 51 medals — 19 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze — clinched at the GTCC Shillong, East Khasi Hills showcased its athletic prowess and set a new standard of excellence.

Swimming, across two days took place in 22 different sections including the Individual Medley, Butterfly stroke, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Freestyle, Medley Relay, Freestyle Relay across both men, women & mixed(relay) categories.

The awards were presented in the medal ceremony, with B.M Syiem, Chief Engineer, State Sports Council of Meghalaya, as the chief guest and Vivek Syiem, IPS, Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills, as the guest of honour, in the presence of Ian A Lyngdoh, President of Meghalaya Swimming Association, B K Lyngwa, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and other key dignitaries.

South West Khasi Hills district registered their only gold in Individual Medley-200 m Men and finished the day-2 with a score of 10 medals.

East Jaintia Hills and East West Khasi Hills also won gold in Breast Stroke 50m Men and Butterfly Stroke 50m women, thereby not letting EKH complete a clean sweep of gold medals, unlike day one where the latter scored 11 gold medal across all 11 events.