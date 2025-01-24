The 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 included three traditional games of the state once again, after they were first included in the 5th Meghalaya Games held in Tura.

The games — Mawpoin, Rah Moo Khrah, and An’ding Oka — have been included as an integral part of the state’s biggest annual multi-sport event, aiming to preserve and promote the traditional sports of Meghalaya.

These traditional games are being held at Dulong Football Playground in Jowai, the host venue of the 6th Meghalaya Games. 87 participants across different districts are participating.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has stated that the Meghalaya games are organised to not only benefit development of sports and related infrastructure across the region, but also to ensure that the youth of the state interact and are aware of each other’s cultures.

Mawpoiń, a Khasi traditional sport consists of two teams, where each of them alternately plays the part of Chasers (known as Nongskoi) and builders (known as Nongteimaw). As explained by Sienma Tato, competition manager of traditional sports in the 6th Meghalaya games: “Builders are required to arrange or build a stack of stones while the Chasers attempts to eliminate them by throwing a ball at the Builders (neck downwards) to result in elimination. The team with the maximum number of stones-arranged and builders-eliminated is usually declared the winner.”

An·ding Oka is an indigenous sports of the A·chik people who reside in Garo Hills region. As explained by Tato: “For Anding Oka, participants from across the district compete by pulling a bamboo stick, and the one who manages to pull the stick towards themselves is declared the winner, while the one who lets go, loses.”

The Rah Moo Khrah, an indigenous game from the Jaintia Hills region is one of the oldest game, played to compete and display the strength of the competitors. Here, the competitors carry a raw heavy rounded rock with a weight ranging from 24.4 kg to 138.10 Kg to the finishing line. It is a display of brute and raw strength and the one who touches the finishing line first becomes the strongest person and in the olden days, they were given the title of “Ki Mar”.

Expressing the significance of the inclusion of traditional games, Tato said, “Our concern is that many children today spend their time on mobile phones. Without efforts like this to include traditional sports in the Meghalaya Games, these games might fade away, and future generations would miss knowing about them. There are so many traditional sports in Meghalaya, and it is crucial that we preserve and promote them. We are grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for making the traditional games, a part of such a big platform. This year, a total of 87 sportspersons are playing the traditional sports.”

The inculcation of these traditional games is a testament to the steps taken by the government in preserving and promoting its intangible cultural heritage. The 6th edition of Meghalaya Games, 2025 is state’s biggest multi-sport event encompassing 29 events, 3500 sportspersons, 500 technical officers, 23 different venues and 12 participating districts, being held at the West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya.