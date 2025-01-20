With the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 all set to convene on January 21, the ceremonial torch arrive in Jowai today, January 20, setting the stage for the much-awaited event.

The torch will be kept at Iungwalieh Lumkyrwiang where it will be available for the public to view.

Teams from across the state arrived in Jowai on January 20, ready to showcase their prowess in various sports categories.

The opening ceremony of the upcoming sporting event will be held at Jowai's Wahiajer Stadium on January 21, from 3:30 pm onwards.

More than 3500 athletes will compete for 1600 medals at 23 venues across West Jaiñtia Hills district, while two venues are set in Shillong and Laitkor.

It must be mentioned that seven para-athletes from the state, including four women, will participate for the first time in a para-shooting event.

The Games will conclude at the Wahiajer Football Stadium.