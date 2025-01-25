The 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 witnessed a series of exhilarating athletics competition at the Wahiajer Stadium, with West Jaintia Hills emerging as the dominant force.

The Best Athlete (Men) award was presented to Henry Yoga A. Sangma of North Garo Hills, who completed the 100m dash in 11.15 seconds, earning 842 points. However, it was West Jaintia Hills that stole the show, with Damika R. Lyngdoh winning the Best Athlete (Women) award in the 400m category, completing the race in 1:02.37 seconds and scoring 760 points. The Best Promising Athlete award went to Joytiful Narlong of Ri-Bhoi, who finished the Long Jump event with a leap of 4.75 meters, scoring 730 points.

The Mixed Relay race saw West Jaintia Hills secure the top spot, with team members Renaldi Dhar, Damika R. Lyngdoh, Kyrshanlang Shylla, and Himonki Khaii achieving a record time of 4:00.74 seconds.

East Khasi Hills took the second place with a time of 4:11.15 seconds, thanks to the efforts of Donbok Shabong, Lankupar Roy Kharpuli, Bethlyne Grace Makri, and Iaishah Biangpor Sohiong.

Ri Bhoi claimed the third place with a time of 4:16.79 seconds, courtesy of team members Droliwel Syiem, Joytiful Narlong, Rinalis Ingti, and Skhemlang Suba.

West Jaintia Hills continued its dominance, with Kyrshanlang Shylla winning the 200m men's category in 23.96 seconds, and Damika R. Lyngdoh securing the top spot in the 200m women's category in 28.16 seconds. The district also emerged victorious in the Mixed Relay race, with a record time of 4:00.74 seconds.

Other notable performances included Skhemlang Suba of Ri Bhoi, who won the 1500m men's category in 4:16.27 seconds, and Daplin Wahlang of South West Khasi Hills, who secured the top spot in the 1500m women’s category in 5:25.22 seconds.

In the Javelin Throw event, Melibad Kro of Ri Bhoi won the women’s category with a throw of 28.99m, while Tusal M Sangma of North Garo Hills emerged victorious in the men’s category with a throw of 48.13m.