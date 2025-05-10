Amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that around 70 students from Meghalaya, currently studying in Punjab and Haryana, were accommodated at the Meghalaya House in Delhi for their safety.

Sangma shared the information on his official X handle, stating that additional students are expected to arrive shortly as authorities continue to ensure the well-being of the state’s students amid growing concerns.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government imposed a nightly curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South West Garo Hills District. The restrictive measure, implemented through an order issued by District Magistrate Hema Nayak, IAS, prohibits movement within 200 metres of the International Border between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am daily, effective immediately and until further notice.

The decision comes amid growing concerns about cross-border infiltration by unauthorised individuals and potential security threats in the northeastern state.

Intelligence reports suggest increased activity by smugglers and possible movement of members from proscribed militant groups along the international boundary.