Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar, on January 26, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the marching contingents comprising of the BSF, CRPF, East Khasi Hills District Executive Force, Meghalaya Police, NCC Boys, NCC Girls, Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, Indian Red Cross Society, Sacred Heart Boys’ Hr. Sc. School, Holy Child Secondary School, Assam Rifles Public School horse contingent, Brass Band of Border Wing Home Guards and Border Security Force.

During the programme held at Polo Grounds in Shillong, the Governor handed over the U Tirot Sing Award 2025 for Arts and Literature to Sembertush A Sangma, Pa Togan N Sangma Award 2025 for Social Services to Rev. W C Khongwir and U Kiang Nangbah Award 2025 for Sports to Kong Kmoin Wahlang.

To commemorate the completion of ten years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, the Governor also felicitated the Class X and Class XII meritorious girl students of the year 2024 : Aleytheia Syiemlieh of St. Margaret’s Hr. Sec. School, Nitya Agarwal of Army Public School, Aisha Deka of Loreto Convent, Naaz Bashar of St. Mary’s Hr. Sec. School, A. Chokhani of Army Public School, Aditi Duhaka Lyngdoh of Pine Mount School, Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih of St. Anthony’s Hr. Sec. School, Deeksha Rathore of Army Public School, Suhani W Pohlong of Pine Mount School, Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary’s Hr. Sec. School and Vishaka Sharma of Army Public School.

During the programme, announcements were also made for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to Evel N Marak, Armed Police Sub Inspector; Tomol Ch Sangma, Armed Police Sub Inspector; and Rajesh Thapa, Havildar.

Announcements were also made for the Meghalaya Governor’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service to Billygraham R Marak, SP, W/R, Tura; Mac Joel Marngar, Dy. SP (Traffic), EKH; Priyanka W Sangma, Addl. SP, Tura; Baniateilang Diengngan, Addl. SP, Khliehriat; WPI Pushpa Chettri, O/o The Commandant, 5th MLP Batallion, Vikaspuru, New Delhi; UBSI Bekash Gurung, EKH DEF (Attached to Police Headquarters as I/c Confidential Branch; UBSU Rovio Nongrum (SGH DEF); UBSI Arki Dalang Wahlang, EKH DEF I/c Pasteur Beat House; Havildar Sebrian Lyngkhoi, O/o The Commandant, 5th Meghalaya Battalion, Vikaspuri, New Delhi; WPU/Lnk. Sengtera K Sangma, 2nd MLP Battalion Goeragre Training Branch; ABC Kofi Albert Pathaw, PTS, Umran; Tapash Barua, MPRO HQ, Golflink, Shillong and Franky Marwein, Shillong Fire Station.

The celebration featured tableau presentations from the NCC, Shillong; DCIC-East Khasi Hills; Tourism Department; MBDA; District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Social Forestry; Social Welfare; Divisional Soil and Water Conservation; Agriculture; MSSDS; and East Khasi Hills DMHO. The best tableaux were awarded to the Divisional Soil and Water Conservation (1st place), DCIC-East Khasi Hills (2nd place), and Social Welfare (3rd place).

In the March Past competition, Sacred Heart Boys' Hr. Sec. School won the 1st prize, while Holy Child Secondary School and NCC Girls secured the 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively. Other highlights of the program included cultural performances.