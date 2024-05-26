The 7th edition of the Joint Military Exercise 'Shakti' between India and France concluded on May 26 at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. The closing ceremony was marked by a final validation exercise observed by a Tri-Service delegation group from both nations. This exercise, held from May 13 to May 26, 2024, aimed to enhance synergy in joint tactical operations and improve interoperability between the Indian and French Armed Forces.

Distinguished guests, including the French Ambassador to India, H.E. Thierry Mathou, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area, attended the opening ceremony of Exercise 'Shakti'. This biennial event alternates between India and France, with the last edition conducted in France in November 2021.

The Indian contingent, primarily composed of 90 personnel from the RAJPUT Regiment along with observers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, participated alongside 90 personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE) of France.

Exercise 'Shakti' focused on enhancing joint military capabilities for multi-domain operations in sub-conventional scenarios under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The training concentrated on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, emphasizing physical fitness, tactical drill refinement, and the sharing of best practices.

The tactical drills covered a variety of scenarios, including responses to terrorist actions, the establishment of command posts and intelligence centers, securing helipads, conducting small team operations, executing special heliborne operations, and utilizing drones.

Exercise 'Shakti' serves as a critical platform for the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures, fostering interoperability and camaraderie between the armed forces of India and France. This collaboration not only strengthens defense cooperation but also reinforces the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.