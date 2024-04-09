Meghalaya's cabinet minister and BJP leader, Al Hek, has stated that 80 percent of the ongoing Assam-Meghalaya border dispute has been resolved.

The remaining 20 percent will be addressed through amicable solutions, added the BJP leader.

The dispute, which has been ongoing for 50 years, involves 12 points along the 885 km border between the two states, covering areas like Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, among others.

An agreement has been signed to resolve six of the disputed sectors. The issue has been present since 1972 when Meghalaya was formed from Assam, and at least 12 people have been killed in related clashes.

As recently as November 2022, six people died in border clashes. On September 26, 2023, there were further confrontations, but no injuries were reported.

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