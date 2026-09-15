‘A true Matgrik among Garo writers’: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma mourns veteran writer Llewellyn R Marak

Veteran Garo writer and cultural guardian Pa. Llewellyn R. Marak has died, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on September 15.

Sangma described Marak as a “true Matgrik among Garo writers” and said his death was an “irreparable loss” to the A'chik community.

Marak was an award-winning senior citizen who had been honoured by both the state and Central governments. He authored more than 20 books documenting Garo culture and traditions, including Balpakram and Dikki & Bandi.

Many of his manuscripts, however, remained unpublished.

Recalling his meeting with Marak on December 23, 2025, at RC Road in Tura, Sangma said he had the privilege of visiting the writer and remembered his humility and “passion for A'chik culture”.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the entire A'chik community,” Sangma said while offering condolences to Marak's family.

He also prayed for the departed writer's soul to rest in peace.