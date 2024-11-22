Aaryavir Sehwag, son of cricket legend Virender Sehwag, delivered an unbeaten double century as Delhi seized control on Day 2 of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group A match against Meghalaya at the MCA Ground in Polo. Delhi ended the day at a commanding 468/2, holding a 208-run lead after bundling out Meghalaya for 260 in their first innings.

Opening the batting, Aaryavir showcased impeccable form, remaining unbeaten on 200, striking 34 boundaries and two sixes. Partnering him at the close of play was Dhanya Nakra, who stood on the verge of a century at 98 not out. Earlier, Arnav Bugga set the tone for Delhi’s innings with a fluent 114 before being bowled by Rudra Singh Rathore.

Meghalaya captain Dipankar Baruah rotated his bowlers in an effort to break Delhi's momentum, but the visiting batters capitalized on the flat pitch. After surpassing Meghalaya's first innings total of 260, Delhi extended their dominance with a 188-run partnership for the third wicket between Aaryavir and Dhanya, adding to Meghalaya’s woes.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya resumed their innings at 239/7 but managed to add only 21 more runs. Kshitij Singhania, unbeaten on 52 overnight, reached 62 before being dismissed by Udhav Mohan, who claimed 4/88. Angkit Tamang fell for 29 after adding just seven runs to his overnight score.

While comparisons to his father are inevitable, Aaryavir made his own mark with a composed and aggressive knock. He reached his double century with a sharp single, demonstrating both patience and flair in his batting. Delhi's dominance sets them up for a potential outright victory as the match progresses.