A’chik SCO Rongjeng’s 9-0 win driven by seven-goal performance in Meghalaya State League

A’chik SCO Rongjeng recorded the biggest win of the latest Meghalaya State League fixtures, defeating Balmanduri FC 9-0 in Group G in Williamnagar on April 25, with one player scoring seven of the goals.

Keri G Momin delivered the standout performance of the match, finding the net seven times (18’, 20’, 24’, 48’, 71’, 81’, 84’). This is the highest number of goals scored by an individual in a single match in the current season and also marks his first goals of the campaign.

Cherryan G Momin and Junjun N Marak added one goal each to complete the result.

Elsewhere, teams were made to work harder for their wins.

In Mawkyrwat, Seng Samla Umdang Pyllun came from behind twice to beat Mawten SC 4-3 in Group H. Bishalboklang Rongrin and Rangkynsaistar Mawsor scored two goals each for the winners, while Mawten SC had three different scorers. Mawsor has now scored in all three matches played by his team so far.

Amlarem SC also recovered from early setbacks to defeat Lamin XI SCC 4-2 in Group C. After trailing twice, they equalised and then moved ahead in the second half with a series of goals that secured the win.

Shillong saw a more straightforward contest, with Mawphu SC defeating Mulang SC Nongbah 4-0 in Group B. The match included the fastest goal of this season, scored in the second minute.

In Wahiajer, Lumphyrnai Sohphoh FC also won 4-0 against Iatyllilang Lumsehkot CSC in Group E, with Rio Marboh scoring a hat-trick.

In tighter matches, Thangskai Tiger SC edged Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung 1-0 in Group D, while Mishon SSCC registered a 2-0 win over Lawbah SC in Mairang with late goals.

Saturday’s fixtures marked the halfway stage in six of the eight groups. The second leg will begin on Monday, while matches in Wahiajer and Williamnagar are still in the first-leg phase.