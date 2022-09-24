The findings of the One Man Commission of Inquiry on the killing of former HNLC had carried out the operation hastily and in a reckless manner by the Tactical Team-I, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi informed that action will be taken against the officers and personnel of the team who carried out the operation against former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew once the report on the same is submitted.

The decision was taken by the state government after the report of the One-Man Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice T Vaiphei was tabled in the just concluded Assembly’s autumn session.

In the One Man Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice T Vaiphei into the killing of the former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader (L) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13, last year, it was stated that "the operation was a well-laid plan, but executed poorly, recklessly, hastily, and without proper application of mind. In other words, it was a botched-up operation. "

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