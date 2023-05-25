In the midst of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Meghalaya, the government assures the public that there have been no human casualties due to the African Swine Flu in the state. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (AH&V) emphasized that the virus is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

The AH&V department's Secretary in-charge, Dr Manjunatha C, confirmed that only 22 pigs belonging to a single individual in Tiehsaw village, West Khasi Hills District, have succumbed to the African Swine fever. In response, Tiehsaw village has been declared the epicenter of the outbreak, prompting immediate containment measures to prevent further spread.

Addressing misleading reports, Dr Manjunatha C clarified that the media claim of a human fatality in Tiehsaw village is false, as the person in question is alive. The department urges the public to rely on accurate information and not succumb to misinformation.