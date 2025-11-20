After 17 years, Shillong’s crucial phase-III water project nears reality with Mawphlang pumping test success

Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise Marak on Wednesday oversaw the testing of pumping systems at the Mawphlang Dam under the long-delayed Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase-III (GSWSS-III), marking a milestone nearly 17 years after the project was first sanctioned.

Approved in 2008, the scheme is intended to significantly augment water supply to the state capital, and the successful commissioning of the Mawphlang pumps will enable the release of an additional 8 MLD of water to Shillong. Marak said the successful testing represents a “significant step forward” in addressing the city’s long-standing water scarcity.

Sanctioned at an initial cost of ₹193 crore and revised multiple times over the years, GSWSS-III has suffered persistent delays due to issues including land acquisition disputes, forest clearance requirements, COVID-19 disruptions and recurring cost escalations.

The project aims to draw raw water from the Mawphlang Dam, treat it at the existing purification plant and supply it to the Greater Shillong region through new pumping and transmission infrastructure.

According to 2025 Assembly data, Shillong requires about 55.8 MLD of water daily, while the PHE department currently supplies only 41.7 MLD, leaving a deficit of 14 MLD.

Officials said the commissioning of GSWSS-III is expected to partly bridge this gap once full-scale distribution begins. A senior PHE official said stabilisation of the supply network will be undertaken in the coming weeks to ensure steady flow.

Shillong has long grappled with chronic water shortages, forcing many residents to depend on private tankers, seasonal springs and community-managed sources.

Successive governments have repeatedly identified GSWSS-III as a crucial intervention to expand the city’s water supply network. Marak added that the government is committed to ensuring that the long-pending promise of improved water supply for Shillong is realised at the earliest.