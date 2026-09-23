After 45 years in temporary building, Meghalaya CM lays foundation for MBOSE regional office

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on September 23 laid the foundation stone for a new regional office of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) at the Education Complex in Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

The regional office will serve as an additional support centre for MBOSE and is expected to improve the board's functioning and strengthen the state's education system.

Sangma said the development marked an important step after MBOSE had operated from a temporary building for 45 years.

"After 45 years of its operations from a temporary building, glad to lay foundation for the Shillong Regional Office of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) at the Education Complex, Laitumkhrah," he said in a Facebook post.

The chief minister said the government's focus on education extended beyond building infrastructure, pointing to initiatives such as Mission Education, Mission School, CM IMPACT and digital learning, along with targeted measures aimed at improving examination outcomes.

"This new Regional Office will further support that journey and strengthen the education ecosystem and improve the functioning of the MBOSE," Sangma said.

He also highlighted progress under the second phase of Mission Education, under which new buildings and infrastructure for 82 government schools across Meghalaya were virtually inaugurated.

According to Sangma, several of these schools had functioned for decades without proper buildings or with dilapidated infrastructure.

"The objective of Mission Education is to bring every government school to a defined standard, with better classrooms, facilities and basic amenities," he said.

Sangma said the changes across government schools demonstrated the impact of the initiative, adding that "big change begins with one step at a time."