SHILLONG: Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma has again reiterated Meghalaya and its people’s demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution in the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

Sangma in her speech pointed out that since Meghalaya has completed 50 years of statehood, “it would be a very very historic and a very symbolic gesture of the government of India if it accepted the long standing demand of the people of Meghalaya regarding inclusion of Garo and Khasi.”

Sangma added that Padma Shri was awarded to Badaplin War, a professor who is an expert in Khasi, which “symbolizes and acknowledges the importance of Khasi language on our country.”

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The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thursday approved a resolution asking the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The two languages are understood, spoken and used by the over 23 lakh Khasi and Garo tribals and are considered the associate official languages in the state.

The resolution tabled by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was passed by the assembly unanimously.

Agatha, who represents Tura at the Lok Sabha, said that Garo and Khasi should be included “within this year.”

There are nearly 14 lakh Khasi speakers and over 9 lakh Garo speaking people in the state (Census 2011). Theses people are facing hurdles as the languages are not a medium of instruction in the higher secondary and higher education, according to the resolution.

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