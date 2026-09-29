AI should support, not replace human judgement in tourism, experts say at Meghalaya symposium

Artificial intelligence should be used to support tourism planning and service delivery but should not replace human judgement, local knowledge and cultural values, experts said at a national symposium in Shillong.

Speaking on “AI-driven Tourism Governance and Policy Frameworks” at the symposium organised by the Department of Sociology at Synod College, Meghalaya Institute of Governance Director Aiban Swer said policies should ensure that AI assists planning and decision-making rather than determining outcomes.

“Policies must see to it that AI does not give judgement but must be used for planning,” Swer said.

He stressed the need for human oversight and safeguards, including provisions to allow people to take over if technology fails. He said AI-driven tourism policies should address technological innovation, smart decision-making, inclusivity and accessibility, sustainability and global branding.

Swer also highlighted the potential of digital technologies to preserve Meghalaya’s culture and heritage, while flagging concerns over algorithmic bias, cultural commodification, livelihood displacement and data ownership.

He suggested that Meghalaya’s Autonomous District Councils could play a role in regulating the use of AI and technology to protect local communities and their cultural interests.

“If AI is a tool, humanity must remain the compass,” said Dr E B Majaw of Synod College.

Prof Desmond L Kharmawphlang of North-Eastern Hill University, who presented a paper on “Cultural Capital, Tourism and AI”, stressed the role of culture in promoting sustainable development. He said digitalisation could help preserve and document cultural heritage, citing the PARADISEC catalogue as an example.

Vikas Tembhare, Founder and Managing Partner of DTORR, highlighted the growing skill gap in the tourism and hospitality sector. He said professionals would need capabilities beyond technical skills, including communication, teamwork, conflict management, adaptability and ethics.

Tembhare called for stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions to prepare tourism professionals for an increasingly technology-driven sector.

The symposium, titled “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, brought together academics, industry experts and government officials to discuss the use of AI in tourism and its ethical implications.

In another session, chaired by Patricia Mukhim, Dr Benjamin F Lyngdoh discussed AI-driven hospitality and smart service delivery. He flagged concerns including aggressive digital marketing, misleading AI-generated content and the environmental impact of artificial intelligence.

Lyngdoh said Meghalaya needed a tourism model centred on sustainability, authenticity and the long-term interests of local communities.

Dr Pynshailang Syiemiong, drawing on his experience in caving and adventure tourism, said technologies such as AI and GPS should assist rather than replace human judgement and local knowledge. He also stressed community participation, respect for local traditions and training local people in wilderness and conservation practices.

The symposium also discussed community-based tourism, ethical and legal frameworks for AI, predictive tools for adventure and eco-tourism, cybersecurity, preservation of intangible cultural heritage and the integration of indigenous knowledge with cultural tourism.