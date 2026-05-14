AICTE clears Meghalaya’s first urban planning degree course in Tura

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted approval to the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tura, to launch an undergraduate degree course in Urban Planning from the 2026–27 academic session.

The institute, a constituent college of Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU), has been permitted to admit 30 students in the first batch, according to the AICTE Letter of Approval issued on April 9, 2026.

The new programme is expected to strengthen professional education opportunities in western Meghalaya and address the growing need for trained urban planners as towns across the state continue to expand.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the approval as “an important milestone for Meghalaya”, saying the course would create opportunities for students to pursue professional education in urban and regional planning within the state itself.

“Happy to share that the AICTE has granted approval” to the institution to commence the degree course from the academic session 2026–27, Sangma said in a social media post.

He added that the initiative would help “build a skilled workforce to support sustainable and planned development across the state”.

Officials said the course comes at a time when Meghalaya is witnessing increasing urban growth, particularly in Shillong, Tura and other emerging towns, making structured urban planning and infrastructure management more important.

The AICTE approval document stated that the programme would be affiliated with Captain Williamson Sangma State University and operate under the Eastern Region category. The approval remains valid for two years for obtaining affiliation and fulfilling admission-related requirements.

The move is also expected to reduce the need for students from Meghalaya to travel outside the state for specialised education in planning and urban development.