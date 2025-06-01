An Asian Football Confederation/All India Football Federation (AFC/AIFF) Goalkeeping A Diploma coaching course 2024-25 concluded in Shillong.

Hosted by the Meghalaya Football Association, the course began on May 21 with 14 experienced participants undertaking the training. The coaches, including celebrated goalkeepers of years gone by, comprised Mohammed Yusuf Ansari, Harry Benny C, Sandip Nandy, Chandan B Rathod, ⁠Manu Patricio, Jasmeet Singh, ⁠Hameed KK, Sugitesh Mandrekar, Abhijit Mondal, Lalit Thapa, ⁠Jignesh Antala, ⁠Vinay Singh, Rafael Gracio and Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.

The instructors were Gumpe Rime and Dinesh Nair. Also present on the final day were MFA Vice-Presidents Cliff Nongrum and Hering Shangpliang and MFA Executive Member Freddy Kharpran, among others.

This course covers a specialised aspect of working with goalkeepers. The course focuses on analysing and working with a goalkeeper and players in a game, set plays, working with the chief coach, coaching staff and talent identification, according to the AIFF website.