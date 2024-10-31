A stark contrast in air quality between two cities within Meghalaya has highlighted the growing environmental challenges facing the northeastern state. While Shillong maintains its reputation as one of India's cleanest air cities, Byrnihat, just 75 kilometres away, ranks among the nation's most polluted locations.

Recent air quality measurements by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show Byrnihat recording a hazardous AQI of 276, while Shillong enjoys significantly cleaner air. This disparity underlines the impact of rapid industrialisation in Byrnihat's industrial belt.

The pollution crisis in Byrnihat came to a head last month when authorities shuttered six industrial units following inspections led by Forest & Environment Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar. These facilities were found operating with PM2.5 levels at nearly double the permitted limits and lacking mandatory pollution monitoring equipment.

The closed units had repeatedly ignored directives from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board regarding emission controls. The facilities failed to monitor crucial pollutants including PM10, PM2.5, Sulphur Dioxide, and Nitrogen Dioxide.

Meanwhile, Shillong joins Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) and Nalbari (Assam) among India's cities with the cleanest air. This presents a challenging paradox for Meghalaya's environmental authorities - maintaining Shillong's pristine air while addressing Byrnihat's industrial pollution crisis.

Other major urban centres continue to struggle with poor air quality. Delhi reported an AQI of 268, while neighbouring cities Gurugram and Ghaziabad also recorded poor air quality levels, posing significant health risks to residents.