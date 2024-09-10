Senegalese-American pop sensation Akon is set to light up the stage at this year's Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. The music extravaganza, scheduled for November 15-16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex, boasts an impressive lineup that spans genres and generations.

Akon, fresh off his performance at the Ambani-Merchant wedding earlier this year, will make his exclusive India appearance at the festival in Meghalaya. Akon's career boasts not only his chart-topping hits like "Smack That" and "I Wanna Love You," but also an impressive 300 guest appearances alongside legends such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, R. Kelly, and Eminem. He has sold over 35 million albums globally, earned five Grammy Award nominations, and achieved 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Akon also holds a Guinness World Record as the top-selling artist for master ringtones and made history as the first solo artist to secure both the number one and two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Joining him is Maizie Williams of Boney M fame, embarking on what is billed as a farewell world tour.

Nostalgia reigns supreme at the festival, themed "Year of Legends." Fans can groove to Queen Sensation, a Russian tribute act honouring the iconic British band, and Korn SK, paying homage to the nu-metal titans from Slovakia.

K-pop enthusiasts are in for a treat with Lucas, formerly of SuperM and NCT, who is making his India debut. The Thai and Hong Kong rapper-singer recently dropped his solo project 'Renegade – The 1st Single'.

EDM aficionados won't be left out, with Dutch DJ R3HAB slated to bring his chart-topping beats to Shillong.

The festival isn't just about international acts. Indian artists like Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor will share the stage with local talents such as Jessie Lyngdoh and a reunion of rock veterans The Great Society.

Adding an international flair, Jason Manners of Rockski Event & Media Group announced a partnership with TRTL Tokyo.

Music lovers can snag season passes starting at Rs 3,299, with VIP zone tickets available from Rs 8,999. As the cherry blossoms prepare to bloom, Shillong gears up for what promises to be an unforgettable musical celebration.