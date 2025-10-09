Alem Khongwir double lifts Mylliem out of relegation danger in Shillong Premier League 2025

Mylliem climbed out of the relegation zone after a convincing 4–1 win over Nongrim Hills in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on October 8.

Alem Khongwir led the charge with goals in the 36th and 50th minutes, while Remark Kharmalki (65’) and Kevin Kurkalang (83’) added to the tally. Bansynshar Kharshong (41’) scored the lone goal for Nongrim Hills.

The result moved Mylliem to eighth place on 8 points, level with Laitkor, though the latter hold the head-to-head edge. Nongrim Hills’ fate, meanwhile, is sealed — they will be relegated, having collected just a single point all season and unable to escape the bottom even if they win their remaining two matches.

Despite a rain-soaked pitch, both sides played at a brisk pace. Alem’s first goal came through a mishit volley that still managed to beat Nongrim Hills’ goalkeeper Kitboklang Marbaniang. Nongrim Hills hit back five minutes later when Bansynshar rose highest to head in Banshemphang Kurbah’s corner.

Alem restored Mylliem’s lead early in the second half with a deflected shot before Remark and Kevin added to the scoreline from close range as Mylliem continued to dominate down the left flank.

Nongrim Hills nearly reduced the deficit in the 69th minute when Caldolan Kharmawphlang’s strike hit the woodwork, but his follow-up header was comfortably saved by Mylliem keeper Rihoklang Khongjoh.

There was a bizarre moment in the 76th minute when Kitboklang handled a back-pass under pressure, conceding an indirect free-kick inside the box. Mylliem, however, failed to convert after mistiming the setup play.

With the league entering its decisive stage, defending champions Shillong Lajong remain top on head-to-head advantage over Mawlai. Further down, Sawmer sit fifth ahead of Rangdajied United by the same measure. Mylliem’s win pushed Malki into the relegation zone with two matches left to fight for survival.

Round 8, the penultimate round of SPL 2025, kicks off today with Rangdajied United taking on Mawlai at 4:30 pm.