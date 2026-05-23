All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association thanks Meghalaya government for SSA Teachers pay reform

The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSATA-CB) expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya government for streamlining the payment system of SSA teachers through the newly introduced Structured Pay Framework.

Responding to the gesture, Conrad K Sangma said the initiative was not merely an administrative reform but a step towards ensuring dignity, stability and renewed hope for thousands of teachers across the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the reform aims to address long-standing concerns related to salary structures and payment systems for SSA teachers while strengthening the education sector in Meghalaya.

Describing the response from teachers as deeply encouraging, he said the smiles and appreciation from educators were the “greatest reward” for the government’s efforts.

He also urged teachers to continue placing students and children at the centre of their work, emphasizing that meaningful societal change begins in classrooms.

The Structured Pay Framework is expected to improve salary disbursement mechanisms and provide greater financial stability to SSA teachers working across different districts of Meghalaya.