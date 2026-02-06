Amit Shah reviews Meghalaya coal mine blast, assures full central support as death toll reaches 18

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5 reviewed the situation following a deadly coal mine explosion in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district and spoke to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, assuring “every support from the Centre” as rescue and recovery operations continued.

Shah said that one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had already reached the site in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area, while two more teams were on the way. Expressing grief over the incident, he said on X, “Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident in Meghalaya. One NDRF team has reached, and two more teams are on the way.”

At least 18 people were killed in the explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine, which occurred around 11 am. One person sustained burn injuries and has been shifted to a higher medical centre. The site is located nearly 25 kilometres from the district headquarters and is accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles, posing challenges to rescue operations.

Chief Minister Sangma conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s response. “The ex-gratia assistance announced from the PMNRF will offer essential relief to the bereaved families and the injured in this hour of profound sorrow,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured, to be provided from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The Meghalaya government separately announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Addressing the media, Sangma said the explosion had occurred at an illegal mine and warned of strict action. “Whoever is responsible for this incident will face very strict action. We will not let go of anybody who is involved in this,” he said, adding that illegal mining “cannot be tolerated anymore”, particularly when the state is moving towards scientific mining.

Police said an FIR has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Explosives Substances Act. Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirmed that “a total of 18 dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion” during the rescue operation.

The Meghalaya government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. “Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives,” Sangma said, as NDRF, SDRF and special rescue teams continue operations at the remote site.