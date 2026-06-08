Amit Shah to roll out smart border system, inaugurate facilities in Meghalaya and Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS) in New Delhi on June 9, marking a major step towards digitising India's border infrastructure and streamlining cross-border trade and passenger movement.

The technology-driven platform is designed to modernise operations at land ports across the country by integrating cargo, passenger and regulatory processes into a single digital system. The initiative is part of the Centre's broader push for smarter border management, improved security and greater efficiency in trade facilitation.

Alongside the launch, Shah will inaugurate newly developed stakeholder accommodation facilities at the Dawki Land Port in Meghalaya and the Srimantapur Land Port in Tripura, strengthening support infrastructure for border personnel and other stakeholders operating at the facilities.

LPMS will function as a unified digital platform enabling real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information among government agencies and private operators. Officials said the system is intended to reduce delays, improve transparency and bring land ports in line with the digital standards already followed at airports and seaports.

The platform introduces end-to-end digital processing for cargo and passenger movement, including slot booking, payments, tracking and single-window clearances. It has also been integrated with national digital platforms such as ICEGATE, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) and the motor vehicle ecosystem to ensure seamless coordination across agencies.

The launch is expected to have particular significance for the Northeast, where several strategically important land ports connect India with neighbouring countries. Facilities at Dawki in Meghalaya, Moreh in Manipur, Darranga in Assam, and Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom in Tripura play a key role in regional trade and connectivity.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs' Department of Border Management, oversees the development and management of land ports across the country's international borders.

At present, LPAI manages 15 land ports, including Attari and Dera Baba Nanak on the India-Pakistan border; Rupaidiha, Raxaul and Jogbani on the India-Nepal border; Darranga on the India-Bhutan border; Petrapole, Dawki, Sutarkandi, Golakganj, Mankachar, Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom on the India-Bangladesh border; and Moreh on the India-Myanmar border.

Officials described LPMS as a significant milestone in India's efforts to build a technology-enabled border management network aimed at boosting trade, connectivity and national security while supporting the country's long-term development goals.