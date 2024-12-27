“A lot of people,” reads his Instagram bio. What does it mean? Well, only Amol Parashar can tell. Perhaps these three simple words capture the essence of Amol – an enigma wrapped in multiple personas, each as authentic as the next. It reflects the man himself—a chameleon who has embodied “a lot of people” through his versatile career.

Is he the IIT Delhi graduate who took an unconventional leap into acting? The storyteller who captivates audiences at Spoken Fest? Or perhaps the dedicated artiste who, as revealed in August 2024, transformed his physique through sheer determination, documenting his journey from overweight to sporting washboard abs? The truth is, he’s all of these people, and then some more.

A winter’s night in Shillong

Sitting in front of the ‘day’ stage as night settles over Shillong, Amol’s face catches the glow of nearby lights, creating a gentle contrast against the deepening darkness. His expression is relaxed as he reflects on the weather, drawing an unexpected parallel between two cities close to his heart.

“I grew up in Delhi, where winters used to be cold,” he shares, his voice carrying a hint of nostalgia. “Sometimes it got too cold, and there was dust and pollution. So, I'm happy to be here, where it's cold but also clean.” There’s a contentment in his voice as he admits to spending the day doing absolutely nothing – a rare luxury in his typically packed schedule.

The joy of doing nothing

“I didn't do anything all day,” he shares with a hint of satisfaction in his voice. “I was like, ‘Should I go see something?’ But I was honestly happy just resting and looking at the city from my hotel window.” This idleness, he explains, is a rare luxury. “There’s rarely a moment when someone has absolutely nothing to do. Even actors, when they do get free time, often find themselves hating it. But for the past couple of months, I barely had any free time at all.”

The previous night, he had wandered the streets after dinner, observing Shillong’s transformation as it prepared for slumber – the shuttering shops, the scattered revellers, and the quiet descent of night over the hills. “That’s a different vibe, though. Seeing the city shutting down, people packing up, heading home, some drunk people on the roads, and others who seem high on something—I found it all interesting.”

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Stage fright and stories

When asked about his upcoming performance, he reveals both excitement and nervousness. "I'm doing a story that I performed before in Spoken only. So I'm afraid some people might have already seen it or heard it." He explains the creative process: "It does take time, even if it's a 10-minute performance, at least I take time. I don't know about other people. Maybe some people can just come up with stuff instantly."

Even after years of performing, he admits to pre-show jitters."That fear is with me right now," he admits, moments before stepping on stage. "It's a primal fear—what if I blank out in the middle of it?" But over time, he's learned to manage it. "I began my acting journey on the stage. I started doing theatre in college, and when I moved to Bombay, it wasn't to chase dreams of becoming a film star or TV actor. I went there to continue pursuing my passion for stagecraft.”

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From Chitvan to Bhagat Singh

His journey to this moment has been anything but conventional. As reported in various media outlets, Amol’s transition from IIT Delhi to the entertainment industry raised eyebrows. “There is social pressure and shock. My parents didn't see it coming,” he had shared in earlier interviews about his decision to pursue acting. But Mumbai welcomed him into a small but growing community of IITians who had chosen creative pursuits.

His breakthrough came with Tripling in 2016, a show that resonated with audiences for its portrayal of sibling bonds and road trip misadventures. Chitvan, “the carefree DJ” with a heart of gold, became a cultural phenomenon, ensuring that Amol’s name was etched into the annals of Indian web series history. In many ways, Chitvan’s enduring popularity reflects Amol’s ability to create memorable characters that strike a chord with viewers.

But Amol is not one to rest on his laurels. In 2021, he took on the formidable task of portraying Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. The film was a deeply nuanced exploration of colonial oppression and the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Parashar’s restrained yet impactful performance as Singh showcased his range as an actor and won him critical acclaim. People often remember him for Chitvan but playing Bhagat Singh allowed him to delve into a completely different space.

In 2022, Amol continued to explore diverse roles, appearing in 36 Farmhouse, a comedy-drama streaming on Zee5. As part of an ensemble cast in Subhash Ghai’s OTT debut, he played a scheming tailor, proving once again that he could effortlessly adapt to any role.

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"Not-So-Casual Sex"

At Spoken Fest 2024 in Shillong’s Ward’s Lake, Amol brought yet another dimension to his artistry. His performance of "Not-So-Casual Sex" was a highlight, with audiences responding in varying ways. While some recognised the piece from its YouTube version, others, particularly among the more reserved local crowd, found themselves navigating between shy responses and thoughtful engagement. The story took the audience through the complexities of modern relationships – from dating apps to break-up sex, from casual encounters to unexpected emotional attachments.

“When people watch something and it resonates with them, they remember you," he muses about audience reactions. “They might not recall your name or details about your life, but they know they've seen you and that you made them feel something—whether it was laughter, tears, or any emotion.”



Eternal youth: A Double-edged blessing

When asked about his seemingly ageless appearance, he responds with characteristic wit: “I have young thoughts,” he says with a laugh, before adding, “but that’s only half a joke.” His explanation delves deeper into both nature and nurture. "First of all, I have to give credit to my parents," he acknowledges, running a hand through his hair (no, he didn’t).

“Half the things we do in life come down to genetics. So I’ll have to give it to my parents.” There's a practical side to his perpetual youth too – one that comes with the territory of being an actor. “You do take care of yourself, you do use expensive creams,” he explains, before revealing an interesting perspective on personal investment.

"My expenditure is mostly on myself,” he shares. “I'm not really into expensive shoes or clothes or watches – I’d rather invest in self-care because that feels like an investment. It gives me some kind of reward.” His eyes crinkle with amusement as he continues, “You mostly play what you look like, you know?”

But this blessing of eternal youth comes with its own set of creative challenges. “A lot of characters I play are much younger than my age, which can sometimes be a little irritating as a performer,” he admits. “On stage, you can have range – I can play a 60-year-old or a fifteen-year-old. But on camera, most of the characters that come to me are of a certain age.” There’s a hint of artistic yearning in his voice as he adds, “Sometimes I would like to do more mature parts or explore the feelings that I have in real life while I'm living this age.”

Yet, he’s quick to put things in perspective. “Most actors would kill to look younger than their age, so I shouldn't be complaining,” he grins. His eyes light up as he considers the long-term benefits: “Hopefully this means I might have a longer career. If I’m doing characters in their 20s right now, I can hopefully keep progressing through my 30s, 40s, all the way till I'm 70.”

Return to the hills

“I've come here 20 years back with my parents as a child,” he shares, “but this is my first time as an aware adult and as a performer.” Asked to describe Shillong in one word during his visit, he chooses “cool” – not just for the weather, but for the vibe and the people.

Layers of Amol: On screen and off

Perhaps that's what his Instagram bio really means. "A lot of people" isn't just a clever phrase; it's a recognition that we all contain multitudes. In Amol's case, these multitudes have found their voice through various mediums – screen, stage, and social media – each one authentic, each one a piece of the complex puzzle that makes up the man himself.

As Shillong's evening drew to a close and the last photos were taken with enthusiastic audience members, Amol remained the same thoughtful observer who had earlier stood at his hotel window, contemplating the city below. A man of many stories, many talents, and many transformations, yet somehow always authentically himself – or should we say, authentically themselves?

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