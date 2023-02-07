The annual pilgrimage to Meghalaya’s sacred Lum Sohpetbneng, immortalized in Khasi folklore as the ‘Bridge to heaven’ or the site where mankind descended from the abode of Gods, was held on February 5, 2023, complete with traditional prayers and rituals.



Lum Sohpetbneng, a revered site for the Khasis, is located close to the beautiful Umiam Lake in Meghalaya.

Lakhs of devotees have been estimated to have participated in the annual pilgrimage, who sought the blessings of the almighty.

Prayer service conducted at the sacred site



The Khasis have an intriguing set of beliefs, and much of their folklore is based on their terrain. The umbilical cord, or natural bridge, which formerly joined heaven and earth and stood atop this gentle hill known as Sohpetbneng—the navel of heaven—is one of their most important tales. This bridge was destroyed as a result of human arrogance and evil. The Khasis, who follow an indigenous religion, travel to the peak every year to commemorate and respect their legends and to make a commitment to uphold their distinctive customs.

The seven clans of the Khasi tribe, collectively known as Hynniewtrep, which literally translates to "Seven Huts," are said to have arrived here as the planet's earliest settlers, according to local folklore. Every February, a pilgrimage is organized here.

Lakhs of devotees gather at the sacred site to offer prayers to the almighty

Known as ‘Ka Kiew Pyneh Rngiew’, the pilgrimage is organised by Seng Khasi Kmie and is meant to strengthen one’s essence (Ka Rngiew).



Prayers and rituals by the religious elders of Niam Khasi Niamtre (Indigenous faith of Khasi - Jaintia Hills) are completed in the sacred summit. Sanctified rice and water is distributed to the faithful, and they also offer prayers at the site, believed to the precise location where mankind descended from the abode of the gods via a Golden Bridge made of sacred vines (Tangnoob Tangjri).



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